The Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market is expected to grow by $1,271.94 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the police and law enforcement equipment market and it is poised to grow by $1,271.94 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Our report on the police and law enforcement equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372459/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on public place protection, the development of innovative equipment, and Rising government investment.



The police and law enforcement equipment market is segmented as below:

By Application

â€¢ Police

â€¢ Court

â€¢ Others



By Product

â€¢ Lethal and non-lethal weapons

â€¢ Surveillance systems

â€¢ Communication systems

â€¢ Others



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of social media for law enforcement as one of the prime reasons driving the police and law enforcement equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of electronic components and integration of video analytics with law enforcement software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the police and law enforcement equipment market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Police and law enforcement equipment market sizing

â€¢ Police and law enforcement equipment market forecast

â€¢ Police and law enforcement equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading police and law enforcement equipment market vendors that include 3M Co., Aholdtech, Avon Polymer Products Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Axon Enterprise Inc., Bayly Inc., Combined Systems Inc., Digital Ally Inc., Hard Shell, Haven Gear, Honeywell International Inc, Jiangsu Kelin Police Co. Ltd., Mart Group LLC, Motorola Solutions Inc., OBERON ALPHA, Safariland LLC, Streichers Inc., Textron Inc., XION Protective Gear, and Zhejiang Ganyu Police Co. Ltd. Also, the police and law enforcement equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372459/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker