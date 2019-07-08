NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Polymer Binder Market: About this market



Polymer binder holds two similar or different materials, including plastics, composites, and metals to form a single unit. This polymer binder market analysis considers sales from applications including architectural coatings, adhesives and sealants, textile and carpets, paper and board, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of polymer binder in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the architectural coatings segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in the demand for environment-friendly polymer binders with low formaldehyde content to produce water-borne architectural coating will play a significant role in the architectural coatings segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global polymer binder market report looks at factors such as growth in the textile industry, growing demand for polymer binders from developing countries, and increasing use of polymer binders in the coating formulation. However, the decline in growth of paper products, stringent regulations, and policies on the use of polymer bindings in the production of packaging materials may hamper the growth of the polymer binder industry over the forecast period.



Global Polymer Binder Market: Overview



Increasing use of polymer binders in coating formulation



There is an increase in the demand for industrial coatings due to the rising residential and infrastructural development. This will drive the need for polymer binders in industrial coating formulation to impart superior adhesion and abrasion resistance. The growing adoption of polymer binders to improve the durability of waterborne and solvent-borne coatings will lead to the expansion of the global polymer binder market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for lithium polymer batteries



The shift in the preference for lithium polymer (LiPo) batteries from lithium-ion batteries will boost the demand for polymer binders. This is because polymer binders are used in anode coatings in LiPo batteries to impart chemical resistance, recharging, excellent adhesion, ionic conductivity, and water absorption properties. This shift in preference is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global polymer binder market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polymer binder manufacturers, that include Arkema Group, BASF SE, Celanese Corp., DowDuPont Inc., and Wacker Chemie AG.



Also, the polymer binder market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



