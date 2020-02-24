The Global Portable Air-Conditioner Market is expected to grow by USD 241.99 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period
Feb 24, 2020, 14:20 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Portable Air-Conditioner Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global portable air-conditioner market and it is poised to grow by USD 241.99 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on global portable air-conditioner market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483062/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness about environment-friendly and energy-efficient devices.In addition, advent of smart portable air conditioners is anticipated to boost the growth of the global portable air-conditioner market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global portable air-conditioner market is segmented as below:
End-user:
Residential
Non-residential
Distribution Channel:
Offline
Online
Geographic Segmentation:
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Key Trends for global portable air-conditioner market growth
This study identifies advent of smart portable air conditioners as the prime reasons driving the global portable air-conditioner market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global portable air-conditioner market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global portable air-conditioner market, including some of the vendors such as Daikin Industries Ltd., DeLonghi Group, Electrolux Group, Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Olimpia Splendid Spa, United Technologies Corp. and Whirlpool Corp .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483062/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article