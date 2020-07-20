The Global Post-COVID-19 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC)Market Size to Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5%

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The pre-COVID 19 global enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) market size is expected to grow from USD 32.6billion in 2020 to USD 61.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% and the post-COVID-19 eGRC market size is expected to grow from USD 32.3billion in 2020 to USD 60.8 billion by 2025 during the forecast period. The major factors fueling the market growth includethe growing need to meet stringent compliance mandates andget a holistic view of policy, risk and compliance data, and increasing data and security breaches.Moreover, the varying structure of regulatory policies mayrestraint the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Services segment to grow at a higherCAGR during the forecast period

Based on components, theeGRC market is segmented intosoftware and services.The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The growth of the services segment is attributed to the growing need to support the adoption of eGRC solutions across industries.The services are becoming critical for the successful implementation and smooth running of eGRC solutions.

Hence, the demand for various services such as training, consulting, and support is expected to increase in the eGRC market.

Finance segment to grow at thehighest CAGR during the forecast period

The eGRCmarket, based onbusiness functions, has been segmented into finance, information technology (IT), legal, and operations. The growth of thefinancesegmentis attributed to thegrowing need forimproving performance, streamlining business processes, reducing costs, and enhancingprofit margins.Finance, being one of the internal functions of an organization, has to comply with various norms such as Sarbanes-Oxley, Basel II, Solvency II, and Dodd-Frank, which contribute to the increasingadoption of eGRC solutions.

Among regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Organizations across the region are looking for a framework that can help them effectively manage their Governance Risk Compliance (GRC) programs, as traditional methods are no longer adequate to manage and mitigate advanced cyberattacks, and manage compliances and risks.Therefore, industries across the region are focusing on theintegration of eGRC solutionswith their operations.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, hedge fund managers, and executives from various key organizations operating in theeGRCmarket.• By Company:Tier I : 21% Tier II:44%, and Tier III:35%• By Designation:C-Level:52%, Directors:34%, and Others:14%• By Region:North America: 40%, APAC: 20%,Europe: 30%, MEA: 5%, and Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of the key players offering eGRCsolutions.Some of the major eGRC vendors are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), Thomson Reuters (Canada), Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), Dell EMC (US), FIS(US), MetricStream (US), Software AG (Germany), SAI Global (US), ProcessGene (Israel), LogicManager (US),NAVEX Global (US), Ideagen (UK),Alyne(Germany), and MEGA International (France). Itincludes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the eGRC market, along with their company profiles,business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Research coverage

The report segments the global eGRCmarketby component, deployment mode, organization size, business function, vertical, and region.TheeGRC market,by component,is divided into software and services. The deploymentmode comprises cloud and on-premises. The organization size segment includes Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) and enterprises.The business function segmentis divided further intofinance, IT, legal,and operations.The vertical segment consists of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), construction and engineering, energy and utilities, government, healthcare, and manufacturing, mining and natural resources, retail and consumer goods, telecom and IT, transportation and logistics, and others (academia, media and entertainment, oil and gas, and tourism and hospitality). The report also covers the eGRCmarket with respect to 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The report would help the market leaders and new entrants in theglobal eGRCmarket in the following ways:

1. The report segments the market into various subsegments;hence,it covers the market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments. The market numbers are splitfurther across verticalsand regions.

2. It helps in understanding the overall growth of the market. It also provides information about key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. It helps stakeholders in understanding their competitorsbetter and gaining more insights to strengthen their positions in the market. The study also presents the positioning of the key players based on their product offerings and business strategies.

