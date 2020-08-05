The Global Potassium Sulfate Market is expected to grow by 3345.51 K MT during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Potassium Sulfate Market 2020-2024



The analyst has been monitoring the potassium sulfate market and it is poised to grow by 3345.51 K MT during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on potassium sulfate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising middle-class population and advantages of SOP over MOP. In addition, rising middle-class population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The potassium sulfate market analysis include process segment and geographic landscapes



The potassium sulfate market is segmented as below:

By Process

• Mannheim process

• Sulfate salts reaction

• Salt lake brine processing



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the high demand for SOP from the agriculture segment as one of the prime reasons driving the potassium sulfate market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our potassium sulfate market covers the following areas:

• Potassium sulfate market sizing

• Potassium sulfate market forecast

• Potassium sulfate market industry analysis



