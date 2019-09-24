NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Potting Compound Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Silicone, Polyester, Polyamide, Polyolefin, and Acrylics), Curing Techniques (UV Curing, Thermal Curing, and Room Temperature Curing), and Application (Electrical and Electronics), and End User (Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

The global potting compounds market was valued at $2,904.2 million in 2017, and it is expected to reach $3,836.5 million by the end of 2025, growing at CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Potting compounds are used as encapsulants to protect electronic components and equipment from water, chemical chock, voltage discharge, vibration, and physical damage. Potting material is introduced during the electronic assembly and offers excellent adhesive properties; hence, they are extremely difficult to remove once they are placed in the desired place by making rework impossible. Potting process can be performed either manually or by using automated meter-mix-dispense (MMD) equipment.



Electronics and electrical production is rising at a rapid pace due to rise in nuclear families and resulting sale of electronics appliances. With this the need for protecting the components also increase, thereby driving the potting compounds market. Growth in preference for portable products and smaller devices has led to the trend for microelectronics, thereby driving the demand for potting material. On the other hand, growth of this market is expected to restrain by improper selection of the potting resin due to application-specific nature of few potting resins.



The global potting compounds market is segmented into resin type, curing techniques, application, end user, and region. The report focuses on resin types such as polyurethane, silicone, epoxy, polyester, polyolefin, polyamide, and others. By curing technique, the market is classified into UV curing, thermal curing, and room temperature curing. Based on application, the market is segmented into electrical and electronics.



On the basis of end user, the market is classified into electronics, aerospace, automotive, industrial, and others. Some of the major manufacturers profiled in the report include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The 3M Company, MG Chemicals, ELANTAS GmbH, ALPAS Srl, Dymax Corporation, Master Bond, Inc., Lord Corporation, Aremco Products, Inc., RBC Industries, Inc., Shanghai Sepna Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., DowDupont Inc, HItach Chemical LLC, WEVO-CHEMIE Gmb, Huntsman Advanced Materials, and Wacker-Chemie.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

- The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the potting compound market from 2018 to 2025 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

- Estimations and forecast based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of value, are provided.

- Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario.

- The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Resin Type

- Epoxy

- Polyurethane

- Silicone

- Polyester

- Polyamide

- Polyolefin

- Acrylics

• By Curing Technology

- UV Curing

- Thermal Curing

- Room Temperature Curing

• By Application

- Electrical

- Electronics

• By End User

- Electronics

- Aerospace

- Automotive

- Industrial

- Others

• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- UK

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- South Korea

- Rest of Europe

o LAMEA

- Brazil

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of LAMEA



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• The 3M Company.

• MG Chemicals

• ELANTAS GmbH

• ALPAS Srl

• Dymax Corporation,

• Aremco Products, Inc.

• DowDuPont Inc

• HItach Chemical LLC

• WEVO-CHEMIE GmbH

• Huntsman Advanced Materials

• Wacker-Chemie

The other players in the value chain include Master Bond, Inc., Lord Corporation, RBC Industries, Inc., and Shanghai Sepna Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.



