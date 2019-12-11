NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Pouch Packaging Machinery Market: About this market

This pouch packaging machinery market analysis considers sales from HFFS, VFFS, and SUP product. Our study also finds the sales of pouch packaging machinery in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the HFFS segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growth of end-user industries such as food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals will play a significant role in the HFFS segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global pouch packaging machinery market report looks at factors such as growing demand for pouch packaging, need to increase productivity, and focus on improving accuracy and efficiency of filling. However, presence of used and refurbished pouch packaging machinery, growing demand for paper bags and paperboard tubes for packaging, and chances of contamination during pouch packaging may hamper the growth of the pouch packaging machinery industry over the forecast period.



Global Pouch Packaging Machinery Market: Overview

Focus on improving accuracy and efficiency of filling

Many enterprises, particularly, in the food industry are opting for pouch packaging machinery with high efficiency and accuracy since an under-filled pouch may lead to consumer complaints. Technologies such as programmable logic controller (PLC) are playing a key role in enhancing the filling accuracy of pouch packaging machineries. In addition, vendors are also incorporating additional features to accelerate the filling speed and control the flow rate. Thus, the rising focus of vendors on adding innovative features to their pouch packaging machinery will lead to the expansion of the global pouch packaging machinery market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Introduction of robotics in pouch packaging machinery

The integration of robotics in pouch packaging machinery will help enterprisers to reduce their dependency on manual labor. It will remove human intervention from repetitive and unskilled tasks, which are critical for meeting production needs. Moreover, the robots can be used to placing and picking items, packing cases, and palletizing, which will make the operations more efficient. The benefits of integrating robotics in pouch packaging machinery are driving the demand for such solutions from enterprises. End-user enterprises are constantly transitioning to process automation to reduce downtime due to absent personnel and human errors. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global pouch packaging machinery market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pouch packaging machinery manufacturers, that include Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Coesia Spa, Duravant LLC, GEA Group AG, PFM Packaging Machinery Spa, Robert Bosch GmbH, Salzgitter AG, Sealed Air Corp., Viking Masek Global Packaging Technologies, and Winpak Ltd.

Also, the pouch packaging machinery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



