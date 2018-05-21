NEW YORK, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Poultry Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trend Report By Test Types (ELISA, PCR), By Disease Type (Avian Salmonellosis, Avian Influenza, Newcastle Disease), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05399307



The global poultry diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 771.4 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Supportive government initiatives and technological advancements in the poultry sectors is anticipated to drive the growth of market over the forecast period.



Disease outbreaks, technological advancements, and supportive government initiatives are the key drivers for the substantial growth of poultry diagnostic market. With the outbreak of catastrophic diseases and erosive diseases such as avian influenza, Newcastle disease, and other respiratory infections the farmers are now going for a preventive diagnosis.



These infections of flocks are affecting the global trade of layers, broilers, turkeys, and water fowl. As a result, there have been continuous efforts to increase the awareness about these diseases amongst poultry farmers.



Rising number of supportive government initiatives such as, the OIE International Standards, a part of WTO framework, which issues standards to improve animal health and promote international animal products trade are anticipated to increase the demand for the products.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The ELISA tests contributed with more than 57.0% share in 2016. This can be attributed to their high sensitivity, specificity, accuracy and cost-efficinecy.

• Avian influenza led this industry with more than 24.0% share in 2016. Frequent outbreaks of influenza (bird flu) in Southeast Asian and African countries contributed to the substantial share.

• North America led global poultry diagnostic market with more than 35.0% share in 2016. This can be attributed to their advanced infrastructure pertaining to animal health, extensive distribution network, presence of multinational players and increasing awareness amongst farmers governed the growth of this segment.

• Zoetis, QIAGEN, IDvet, Biocheck Smart Veterinary Diagnostics, Bioneer Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioinGentech Biotechnology company, MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., and AffiniTech, LTD. are the key players in poultry diagnostics market.

• New product developments, collaborations, regional expansion, and mergers are key strategic initiatives undertaken.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05399307



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-poultry-diagnostics-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-771-4-million-by-2025--300651866.html