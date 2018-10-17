The global power rental market for utilities is forecasted to register a revenue of close to USD 3 billion during the period 2018-2022.

About Power Rental for Utilities

Power rental is mainly required by companies to meet peak load demands, base loads supply or can be used as power backup.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global power rental market for utilities to register a revenue of close to USD 3 billion during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global power rental market for utilities for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Power Rental Market for Utilities 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Aggreko
• APR Energy
• Atlas Copco
• Caterpillar
• Cummins

Market driver
• Infrastructural activities across the globe
Market challenge
• Increased use of microgrids
Market trend
• Introduction of industry 4.0
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

