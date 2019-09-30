NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Pre-engineered Buildings Market: About this market

This pre-engineered buildings market analysis considers sales from industrial, commercial, infrastructure, and residential end-users. Our analysis also considers the sales of pre-engineered buildings in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the industrial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing use of PEBs in the construction of large enclosures and industrial facilities will play a significant role in the industrial segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global pre-engineered buildings market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for warehouses, advantages of PEBs over traditional buildings, and increase in demand for airports. However, volatile prices of raw materials, lack of strong foundations of PEBs, and stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of the pre-engineered buildings industry over the forecast period.

Global Pre-engineered Buildings Market: Overview



Advantages of PEBs over traditional buildings



PEBs are preferred over traditional buildings because they are eco-friendly structures and can be recycled and reused. They are made of high-quality steel and can be relocated to new locations as they are extremely flexible and can be dismantled. They are cost-effective as the construction cost of PEBs is less than traditional buildings by around 25%-30%. Such advantages of PEBs will lead to the expansion of the global pre-engineered buildings market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.



Growing consumption of secondary steel



Secondary steel is recycled from deconstructed steel structures and steel scrap. The increasing awareness about the environment is encouraging the use of secondary steel to construct different steel products, including different components and parts of PEBs. Recycling steel helps in reducing carbon emissions. In addition, the production of secondary steel lowers air pollution as it requires a lesser amount of energy and water compared to the conventional production of galvanized steel from iron ore. This increase in consumption of secondary steel is driving the production of PEBs, which in turn, is having a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global pre-engineered buildings market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pre-engineered buildings manufacturers, that include ATCO Ltd., BlueScope Steel Ltd., Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., Everest Industries Ltd., Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd., Lindab International AB, Nucor Corp., PEB Steel Buildings Co. Ltd., Pennar Industries Ltd., and Zamil Industrial Investment Co.



Also, the pre-engineered buildings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.





