The Global Prebiotic Association Announces 2022 Young Researcher Fundamental and Applied Research Grant Winners

SPRING, Texas , March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Global Prebiotic Association announced the winners of its 2022 Young Researcher grants. In an expansion of the previous year's program, the 2022 awards were given for both fundamental and applied research advancing the science or impact of prebiotics. GPA defines a prebiotic as "a product or ingredient that is utilized in the microbiota producing a health or performance benefit."

The 2022 Fundamental Research Grant winner is Thaisa M. Cantu-Jungles from the Department of Food Sciences at Purdue University for her paper titled: Dietary Fiber Hierarchical Specificity: the Missing Link for Predictable and Strong Shifts in Gut Bacterial Communities.

"The 2022 winners stood out for their well-constructed research, and we're excited to see the growing body of evidence supporting prebiotics," said GPA Executive Director Len Monheit. "Prebiotics power the microbiome and we're hoping these grants drive others to research this exciting category."

The winners each received a $2,000 USD grant and a one-year GPA Professional Membership. The grants were open to postdoctoral fellows or PhD students younger than 36 years of age at the application deadline of January 15, 2022. Topics could cover any aspect of prebiotic research including gut and other microbiomes and must have been original research published in a peer-reviewed journal. Applications were judged by a panel of expert scientists from the prebiotic field, including GPA members and other researchers from around the world.

The 2023 grant application period will open in November 2022. Learn more at PrebioticAssociation.org.

