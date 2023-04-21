The Global Prebiotic Association Announces 2023 Young Researcher Fundamental and Applied Research Grant Winners

CHICAGO, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Prebiotic Association, the only global trade association serving as a resource for prebiotic education, insights, and awareness building, announced today its 2023 Young Researcher grant recipients. Grants were awarded in two categories – Fundamental and Applied Research.

The GPA 2023 Fundamental Research grant was awarded to Cynthia Fernandez-Lainez from the University of Groningen and University Medical Center Groningen for her paper β(2→6)-Type fructans attenuate proinflammatory responses in a structure dependent fashion via Toll-like receptors published in Carbohydrate Polymers. The GPA 2023 Applied Research grant was awarded to Ambra Giorgetti from the University of Oxford for her paper Prebiotic Galacto-Oligosaccharides and Fructo-Oligosaccharides, but Not Acacia Gum, Increase Iron Absorption from a Single High-Dose Ferrous Fumarate Supplement in Iron-Depleted Women published in the Journal of Nutrition.

"We are excited to see this program continue to grow and expand," said GPA Executive Director Len Monheit. "Evidence surrounding prebiotics and prebiotic activity along with the potential of synbiotics continues to grow and we are committed to supporting future thought leadership in the category and all research exploring these areas."

GPA grant winners each received a $2,000 USD grant and a one-year GPA Professional Membership. The grants were open to postdoctoral fellows or PhD students younger than 40 years of age at the application deadline. Topics could cover any aspect of prebiotic research (primary authorship) including gut and other microbiomes and must have been original research published in a peer-reviewed journal. Applications were judged by a panel of expert scientists from the prebiotic field, including GPA members and other researchers from around the world.

The 2024 grant application period will open in November 2023 and will be open to researchers covering prebiotics and synbiotics. Learn more at PrebioticAssociation.org.

