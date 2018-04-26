The Global Prebiotic Association Welcomes Prenexus Health as a Founding Executive Board Member, Nagase as a Board Member, and Nutrasource and KGK Science as Associate Members

SPRING, Texas, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Prebiotic Association (GPA), the association formed to steward growth of the category, today announced that Prenexus Health, Hayashibara (Nagase), Nutrasource Diagnostics and KGK Science have joined the organization. GPA has also added dietitian and CEO of Uplift Food Kara Landau as Media Representative and Nutrition Advisor. The goals of the association include: increase public awareness about the production, quality and science of prebiotic products, expand understanding of the solid science supporting both well-known and newfound benefits, and create needed transparency about their interaction with the microbiome.

"We are honored to welcome these companies to the association," said GPA Executive Director Len Monheit. "These organizations have committed to the category and we will, with them, be aggressive in growing the category and building global awareness and understanding of prebiotics."

"We believe that prebiotics play an important role in microbiome and overall health and excited to be a part of the Global Prebiotic Association," said Tim Brummels, CEO of Prenexus Health. "We're thrilled to be a leading partner as they develop a broader market for prebiotics."



Introducing the new GPA members:

Prenexus Health : Prenexus Health is a manufacturer of high quality, high purity prebiotic ingredients from nature that promote health and wellness.

Hayashibara (NAGASE Group): Founded as a starch syrup manufacture in 1883, Hayashibara has grown into a company with strong research and development expertise, engaging in original and creative research. In 2012, Hayashibara joined NAGASE Group.

Nutrasource : Established in 2002, Nutrasource is a full-service contract research organization (CRO) specializing in regulatory consulting, clinical trials and product testing for the natural health industry.

KGK Science: KGK Science integrates scientific, clinical research, commercial, and regulatory expertise to deliver well designed solutions for propelling health and wellness products to market.

As GPA's Media Representative and Nutrition Advisor, dietitian Kara Landau will help raise awareness of the benefits of prebiotics and focus discussion on the microbiome. Landau will also contribute content and participate in speaking engagements on GPA's behalf.

"Kara's passion and commitment to helping build the prebiotics category is unmatched and we are excited to have her on our team. Her scientific background coupled with her ability to put information in laymen's terms will help us achieve our objectives of elevating prebiotics profile," said Monheit.

Media Contact: Traci Kantowski, Communications Director, 194016@email4pr.com, 630-923-0211

