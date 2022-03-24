The Global Prebiotic Association Welcomes Seven New Members; Nexira Steps Up from Associate to Member Level

SPRING, Texas, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Global Prebiotic Association (GPA) announced the addition of seven new members to its membership roster. The non-profit organization serving as the voice of the prebiotic category also announced that Associate Member Nexira has upped their participation to Member level. The new companies include Embion Technologies at the Member level and Advanced Biotics, Comet Bio, Microba Life Sciences, Pathway International, Synbiotic Health, and Uplift Food as Associate Members.

"GPA serves as the worldwide resource for prebiotic education, insights and awareness building," said GPA Executive Director Len Monheit. "It's a testament to the growth of this category that were now further expand our reach with members from all over the world—in this case including the UK, EU and two Australia-based companies—representing ingredients, technologies and brands."

GPA is focused on increasing public awareness about the production, quality and science of prebiotic products, expand understanding of the solid science supporting both well-known and newfound benefits, and create needed transparency about their interaction with the microbiome.

GPA defines a prebiotic as:

'A product or ingredient that is utilized in the microbiota producing a health or performance benefit'

and a prebiotic effect as:

'A health or performance benefit that arises from alteration of the composition and/or activity of the microbiota, as a direct or indirect result of the utilization of a specific and well-defined product or ingredient by microorganisms.'

About the Global Prebiotic Association

The Global Prebiotic Association is comprised of scientifically validated prebiotic ingredient manufacturers, brand holders, retailers, and service companies. The association is focused on the education and awareness building of prebiotics. For more information on prebiotics and the Global Prebiotic Association, please visit www.prebioticassociation.org .

