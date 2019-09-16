The global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market will record a CAGR of over 10% during 2019-2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market: About this Market

Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) is a genetic testing procedure that is performed before the implantation of oocytes or embryos for the identification of genetic abnormalities, such as aneuploidy, single-gene disorders, and X- and Y-linked disorders. It is commonly performed when one or both expecting parents have such abnormalities and are at a high risk of passing them to their offspring. This preimplantation genetic diagnosis market analysis considers sales of devices to fertility clinics and maternity centers, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and research institutions. Our analysis also considers the sales of preimplantation genetic diagnosis in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the fertility clinics and maternity centers segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for PGD testing to increase the chances of successful IVF pregnancies in couples with previous unexplainable IVF failures will significantly help the segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global preimplantation genetic diagnosis report has observed market growth factors such as increasing demand for early diagnosis of genetic disorders, rising adoption of IVF treatments, and decreasing cost of genetic sequencing and IVF treatments. However, challenges such as the presence of stringent regulations related to genetic diagnosis, ethical concerns associated with genetic testing of embryos, and concerns about safety and privacy of genetic data may hamper the growth of the preimplantation genetic diagnosis industry over the forecast period.



Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Market: Overview

Increasing demand for early diagnosis of genetic disorders

With advances in the diagnostic and treatment procedures in the healthcare sector, the demand for early diagnostic techniques is rising. The need for early diagnosis, during genetic IVF techniques and other artificial insemination procedures, has become crucial owing to the rising need to prevent health conditions in new-borns. Furthermore, governments and non-profit organizations are organizing awareness programs about the benefits of early diagnosis of genetic disorders to promote the wellbeing of women and children. Vendors are capitalizing on these factors and are increasingly offering PGD devices. As a result, the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market will record a CAGR of over 10% during 2019-2023.

Growing demand for non-invasive biopsy procedures in PGD

Vendors are focusing on further innovation on PGD procedures to increase their sales volume an cater to the rising demand for improved techniques. This gave rise to non-invasive biopsy procedures, which offer several benefits over conventional biopsy procedures and avoid risks associated with the removal of cells from embryos. Therefore, the demand for non-invasive biopsy procedures in PGD is growing, which is one of the key preimplantation genetic diagnosis market trends. The trend is expected to have a positive impact on the overall preimplantation genetic diagnosis market growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading vendors such as Genea Ltd., Igenomix Sl, Illumina Inc., Invitae Corp., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Natera Inc., Oxford Gene Technology Group, PerkinElmer Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the preimplantation genetic diagnosis market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies in strategizing and leveraging on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



