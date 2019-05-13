NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) (PGS/PGD) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By PGD/PGS, By Type (Embryo Testing, Aneuploidy Screening), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2024





The global preimplantation genetic testing market is expected to reach USD 107.3 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. It is primarily driven by a rising awareness among couples to undergo diagnostic and screening tests to minimize genetic diseases and aneuploidy in fetus. The ability of preimplantation genetic testing to detect genetic disorders and rare diseases, such as fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, is anticipated to propel the growth.



High adoption of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique consequently upsurges the utilization of Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD).These techniques are advantageous in a way that they allow the development of a healthy fetus and prevent the risk of selective pregnancy termination.



Hence, PGT acts as an addendum to assisted reproductive technology.



A substantial number of patients with infertility and impaired fecundity are recommended to embrace IVF therapy in combination with PGT procedures, which in turn is expected to stimulate the growth. In addition, public and private authorities are promoting reproductive health by undertaking initiatives is also anticipated to drive the Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) (PGS/PGD) market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Availability of a significant number of services related to early diagnosis of specific gene mutation in embryo marked the dominant position of PGD in 2018

• Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS) seems to be reasonable intervention to enhance efficiency of selecting chromosomally normal embryo during IVF cycles. It is increasingly being applied for embryo screening due to ever-expanding IVF, which is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities in near future

• Advancements in detection of chromosomal anomalies by executing non-invasive prenatal testing results in a maximum share of this segment in 2018

• Expanding utilization rate of FISH probe sets and benefits associated with the detection of a single-gene disorder is expected to fuel the growth of X-linked diseases segment

• Implementation of PGT in embryo HLA typing for stem cell therapy is expected to impose segment growth. This is further attributed to the advantages pertaining to PGS testing for identification of HLA compatible embryos during stem cell therapy

• Europe accounts for largest revenue share in 2018 owing to increased usage of PGD and PGS for the delivery of genetically healthy offspring during IVF procedures

• Asia Pacific market is observed to reveal the fastest CAGR due to the rise in medical tourism and the continuous development of IVF and PGD clinics in Asian countries

• Key players that have commercialized PGT services include Natera, Inc.; CooperSurgical, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Illumina, Inc.; IGENOMIX; and others

• Key participants are actively involved in expansion of the distribution network for their products as well as R&D activities for the development of novel PGT services. In October 2018, Illumina Inc. signed an agreement with Vitrolife AB under which Vitrolife act as a distributor supplier of Illumina's PGT products in EMEA and America.



