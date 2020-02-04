The Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market to Generate Revenues of around $38 Billion During the Period 2020 −2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Pressure Sensitive Labels Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The pricing between the labelstock manufacturers and converter over the procurement of is not transparent and varies depending on the volume required. The price discount, if given, is done so without any public disclosure and undercutting is also prevalent across regions. From the converters' perspective, margins are 6−12% and are dependent on a robust supply chain. The market in China has highly competitive pricing as a large number of local players account for a high market share thus, established players refrain from competing in this low-priced, low-quality label market. The popularity of print-on-demand is growing significantly; hence, the contract duration between label vendors and customers is expected to be impacted. The supplier industry is dominated by well-established public vendors, with hardly any family owned enterprises operating (less than 4% of the suppliers are in this category). Hence, private companies are mainly limited in scale to the region in which they are operating, while the public entities have a strong presence across regions.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by labelstock, label, product, printing, end-users, adhesive, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 key vendors and 16 other vendors.

Request your free sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/pressure-sensitive-labels-market

Pressure Sensitive Labels Market – Segmentation

Paper-based substrates are cost-effective and offer a range of applications in several sectors. The increasing application of paper-based packaging in logistics, food, and retail industries is a major driver for the growth of the segment.

Anti-counterfeiting and security labels are the latest addition to the market. The increased investment to develop high quality, advanced print security and anti-counterfeiting technology is influencing the segment growth.

The linered segment holds over 90% volume share in the PSL labels market. Conventional pressure sensitive labels have release liners, which permit a precise and high-speed label application.

Market Segmentation by Labelstocks

Paper

Plastic

Others

Market Segmentation by Labels

VIP

Prime

Functional & Security

Promotional

Market Segmentation by Products

Linered

Linerless

Market Segmentation by Printing

Flexographic

Gravure

Market Segmentation by End-users

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Personal Care

Others

Market Segmentation by Adhesive

Emulsion

Solutions

Hot Melt

UV Cured

Pressure Sensitive Labels Market – Dynamics

The impact of counterfeit products on the brand value and revenue of a company is enormous for manufacturers. The counterfeiting of products is rampant in the APAC and Africa and has a major impact on industries such as food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals, considering the criticality of products from these industries. The solutions offered through intelligent labelings such as the QR codes, barcodes, and RFID, are expected to offset the impact of counterfeit products to a large extent. The usage of these anti-counterfeiting technology is expected to boost the global pressure sensitive label market in general and security & functional linered labels in particular. The market for these labels is growing as the counterfeiting of products has not been effectively contained.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increased Traction in Healthcare Industry

High Volume Demand from F&B

Direct Digital Print on Rigid Containers

Recycling Challenges with Release Liners

Pressure Sensitive Labels Market – Geography

The highly developed retail market in Europe is increasing the demand for better print technology to differentiate products. Supermarkets in Europe, especially in Western Europe, are expanding at a faster pace. Globally, Germany has the highest number of supermarkets, followed by the US and the UK. Sustainability concerns are expected to impact the linered label segment in the latter half of the forecast period. However, the recycling and disposal challenges of plastic labelstock is a major hinderance for the growth of the industry.

Market Segmentation Geography

APAC

China



Japan



Australia



South Korea



India

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain

North America

US



Canada

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey



Egypt



UAE

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Chile

Major Vendors

Avery Dennison

UPM Raflatac

Lintec

CCL Industries

MCC Labels

Other vendors include - Inland Label, Mondi, 3M, Coveris, Ceneveo, Arconver, Henkel, Huhtamaki, Autajon, Skanem, Zircon Technologies, HB Fuller, Torraspapel (Lecta Group), All4Labels, Schreiner, Asia Paper and Pulp Group.

