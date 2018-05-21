NEW YORK, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market Size & Share Analysis Report By Product (Glucose Testing, Lipid Testing, Drug Abuse Testing), By End Use (Pharmacy & Retail Clinics, Physician Office), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The global primary care POC diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Flexible and forward-thinking core molecular labs have been embracing and supporting the use of POC tests to move screening of many common targets to hospital receiving rooms and physicians' offices.



As per a study conducted by the American Journal of Clinical Pathology in 2014, it was found that POC testing improved clinical operations for manufacturers by reducing follow-up calls and letters of patients by 85.0% and 89.0%, respectively, and reducing their follow-up visits by 61.0%. It was also observed that the number of tests ordered decreased by 21.0%.



Furthermore, rise in the number of tests receiving a waived status under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) is anticipated to aid market growth. Researchers and manufacturers are increasingly recommending these tests owing to cost reduction of about USD 12-15 per patient and reduction in follow up tests by about 50.0%. However, there is a massive overlap between different methods and their areas of usage. For instance, panels to measure glucose and quick international normalized ratio tests were originally meant for self-testing but are now used in hospitals and primary settings instead.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• By product, the glucose testing segment accounted for the largest market share owing to rising availability of a large number of products for glucose testing that can be employed within primary care settings

• Increase in out-patient practices for lipid testing as part of a routine checkup is expected to positively enhance the adoption rate of lipid testing in the market, giving it a prominent spot in the overall market by product

• In terms of end use, while collaborative research for advanced and more accurate POC testing kits by research institutes and biotech firms is likely to facilitate the physicians' office segment, government initiatives and projects to extend primary care facilities will boost the non-practice clinics segment

• The North America primary care POC diagnostics market is more developed compared to the rest of the world. The regional segment is fueled by availability of several innovative and advanced POC diagnostic products and growing awareness and demand for point-of-care diagnostics in primary home healthcare and assisted healthcare

• The U.S. market is witnessing a shift toward increasing patient involvement in home care, home-based tests, and monitoring instruments. In addition, digitalization, EHR, telemedicine, and web-enabled solutions of monitoring data are gaining pace in U.S., thereby driving its growth

• Some of the prominent players in the market are Quidel Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Instrumentation Laboratory, BD Biosciences, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, and bioMerieux.



