LONDON, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Printed Electronics Market is accounted for $3.26 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $16.36 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as growing acceptance in different manufacturing applications & electronic products, rising requirement for adaptable electronics, low manufacturing expenditure, and eco-friendly innovation are fueling the market growth. However, complex assembling processes and other material difficulties are hampering the growth of the market.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4519563



By Technology, 3D Printing is a procedure of manufacture three dimensional solid objects from a digital folder. Growing concerns regarding decrease in manufacturing price and Straightforwardness in improvement of personalized Products are some of the factors propelling the market growth. The production of a 3D printed object is accomplished by utilizing additive processes. In additive process an object is made by setting down progressive layers of material until the point that the object is made. Every layer can be viewed as a finely sliced flat cross-area of the eventual object. It permits to create complex shapes utilizing less material than customary manufacturing techniques.



By application, a Humidity sensor detects, measures and report the relative humidity in the air. It measures both humidity and air temperature. Relative humidity is the proportion of real moisture in the air to the maximum quantity of moisture that can be taken at that air temperature. It utilises capacitive estimation, which depends on electrical capacitance. Electrical capacitance is the capacity of two adjacent electrical conductors to make an electrical field between them. The sensor is made out of two metal plates and contains a non-conductive polymer film among them.



Asia Pacific is attributed to be major revenue contributor to the market owing to the presence of several semiconductor foundries in this region and the presence of major electronics manufacturing companies in countries such as China, Japan, India, Taiwan, and South Korea. North American and European regions are expected to grow lucaratively owing to the increasing investments in R&D and adoption of the technology in various industrial applications such as photovoltaic, lighting, and RFID devices.



Some of the key players in Printed Electronics market include BASF SE, E Ink Holdings Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co., Enfucell Oy, GSI Technologies, LLC, Molex, Inc., Novacentrix, Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC), Thin Film Electronics ASA, T-Ink Inc. and YD Ynvisible, S.A.



Technologies Covered:

• Flexographic Printing

• Gravure Printing

• Screen Printing

• Inkjet Printing

• Other Technologies



Applications Covered:

• Displays

• E-Paper Display

• Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

• Batteries

• Photovoltaics (PVS)

• Lighting

• Sensors



Materials Covered:

• Substrates

• Inks



End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Consumer Goods

• Electronics

• Healthcare

• Other End Users



Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• UK

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4519563



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-printed-electronics-market-is-accounted-for-3-26-million-in-2016-and-is-expected-to-reach-16-36-million-by-2023-growing-at-a-cagr-of-25-9-300634479.html