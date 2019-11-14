NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Printing Inks Market: About this market

This printing inks market analysis considers sales from lithographic inks, gravure inks, flexographic inks, digital inks, and other types. Our report also provides a detailed analysis of the market in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the packaging segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high demand in the food and beverage, personal care, household care, and healthcare industries will play a significant role in the packaging segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global printing inks market report looks at factors such as high demand for printing inks from the packaging industry, growing demand from engineering economies, and increasing demand from waterborne printing inks. However, fluctuating crude oil prices, shift from print media to digital media, and stringent VOC regulations may hamper the growth of the printing inks industry over the forecast period.



Global Printing Inks Market: Overview

Increasing demand for waterborne printing inks

Water-borne printing inks have low volatile organic compound (VOC) levels and hazardous air pollutants (HAP) emissions which help in reducing air emissions and make them less toxic and flammable than solvent-borne inks. Moreover, these inks are less costly than solvent-borne inks as they do not require additional additives, thinners, or hardeners. This has led the vendors to increasingly shift towards the use of powder and water-borne chemicals in their manufacturing process. These types of printing inks also provide excellent adhesion and resistance to heat and abrasion. Therefore, the increasing demand for waterborne printing inks will lead to the expansion of the global printing inks market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Rising demand for bio-based printing inks

The stringent government regulations on the use of solvent-borne printing inks have boosted the demand for eco-friendly printing inks from various end-users, including packaging, publishing, and printing paper industries. This has encouraged printing ink manufacturers to develop bio-based products that are biodegradable and minimize VOC emissions. The development of bio-based latex inks and bio-based materials, such as polyester itaconates, will further support the use of bio-based printing inks in the printing industry. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global printing inks market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading printing inks manufacturers, that include ALTANA AG, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg Co. Ltd., DIC Corp., Encres DUBUIT, Flint Group, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., SAKATA INX CORP., Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd., and Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG.

Also, the printing inks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826758/?utm_source=PRN



