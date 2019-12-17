NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Printing Toners Market: About this market

This printing toners market analysis considers sales from both monochrome printing toners and color printer toner products. Our study also finds the sales of printing toners in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the monochrome printing toners segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as cost-efficiency and ease of accessibility will play a significant role in the monochrome printing toners segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global printing toners market report looks at factors such as increased adoption of printers for various applications, low cost of printing toners compared with inkjet cartridges, and increasing online sales of printing toners. However, adverse health effects associated with printing toners, environmental concerns associated with manufacturing and disposal of printing toners, and the threat from counterfeit products may hamper the growth of the printing toners industry over the forecast period.



Global Printing Toners Market: Overview

Increased adoption of printers for various applications

Printers using printing toners are extensively being used in various end-user industries including the advertising and branding industry, the publishing industry, and the product packaging industry. Printing toners are required to print labels for various containers used for packaging products such as food and beverage products, electronic devices, medicines, textiles, and tablets. They are also used for printing banners, brochures, and pamphlets, books, research papers, and catalogs. Thus, the diverse applications of printers will lead to the expansion of the global printing toners market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of multipurpose printers

Rising technological advances and innovations in electronic appliances led to a huge emphasis on the adoption of multi-purpose printers among consumers. Multi-purpose printers integrate the functions of a printer, copier, scanner, and fax machine. These printers are gaining prominence in small-scale commercial businesses as they require minimal investment and guarantee efficient workflow. These printers save money to consumers as well as require less installation space as they replace three to four individual devices. Therefore, printer manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the development of multi-purpose printers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global printing toners market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading printing toners manufacturers, that include ACM Technologies Inc., AstroNova Inc., Canon Inc., HP Inc., IMEX Co. Ltd., Lexmark International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Xerox Corp.

Also, the printing toners market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



