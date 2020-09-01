NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Availability of unlicensed spectrums such as CBRS and MulteFire bands, growing demand in industrial and commercial IoT and mobile robotics and ML are expected to shape the future of the private LTE market



The global private LTE market size is projected to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2020 to USD 7.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period. Major factors such as the need for unique and defined network quality are expected to drive the growth of the global private LTE market. However, the fragmented spectrum may limit the market growth.



TDD segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

It is used with data transmissions (data or digitized voice).The LTE-TDD mode is complementary and the perfect choice for providing high-speed mobile broadband access in an unpaired spectrum.



Several operators have deployed both FDD and TDD modes in their networks. LTE-TDD also provides a path for Time Division Synchronous Code Division Multiple Access (TD-SCDMA).



Unlicensed segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

3GPP has industrialized a new approach with LTE License Assisted Access (LAA) to enable access to LTE-U in the 5GHz Industrial, Scientific, and Medical (ISM) band. Globally, a substantial amount of unlicensed spectrum available in the ISM band can be used across a wide range of applications. Enterprises can design, develop, and operate private LTE networks in unlicensed bands. For instance, MulteFire, with its unlicensed band, provides optimum network coverage, improves network capacity, offers seamless mobility, and increases QoS. Apart from enterprises, telecom operators can also use unlicensed bands with carrier aggregation technology to extend their network coverage. Unlicensed bands have opened up several opportunities for enterprises, ISPs, CSPs, MSPs, MNOs, and cable operators by acting as a neutral host to support multiple business use cases.



Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest market share in thePrivate LTEmarket in 2020

APAC is an emerging region in the private LTE market.China, Japan, and Australia are the major countries contributing to the growth in APAC.



APAC also constitutes major economies, such as Singapore, South Korea, and India.Japan, China, and Australia as essential for the growth of the private LTE market in this region.



Japan and China are the largest manufacturing economies that produce automobiles, IT products, and electronic products. Manufacturing paradigm has changed considerably with industry seeking advanced technologies such as robotics and big data analytics becoming popular among them.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 39%, and Tier 3 – 26%

• By Designation: C-level – 55%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 5%

• By Region: North America – 38%,Europe– 40%, APAC– 21%,and Rest of the World (RoW)– 1%



This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the private LTE market. Key and innovative vendors in the private LTE market include Nokia( Finland),Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China),ZTE(China), NEC(Japan),Affirmed Networks(US), Athonet (Italy)Samsung (South Korea), Redline communications(Canada), Airspan (US), Boingo Wireless (US), ASOCS (Israel), Casa Systems (US), Cisco (US), Comba (Hong Kong), CommScope (US), Druid Software (Ireland), ExteNet Systems(US), Fujitsu (Japan), Lemko (US), Mavenir(US), Quortus (UK), Star Solutions(Canada), Tecore(US), Telrad Networks(Israel), Wireless Excellence (UK), Accelleran(Belgium), Air-Lynx (France), Altiostar(US), Amarisoft(France), Baicells Technologies (US), Celona (US), IPLOOK (Hong Kong), JMA Wireless(US), Parallel Wireless(US), Phluido (US), NetNumber (US), JI Technology(Japan), Verizon (US), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Future Technologies (US), Ambra Solutions(Canada), URSYS (Australia), Geoverse (US), and Cradlepoint (US).These vendors have adopted many organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, and partnerships and collaborations, to expand their offerings and market shares in the private LTE market.



Research coverage

The market study covers the private LTE market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on component, technology, frequency band, end users, and regions.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall private LTE market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



