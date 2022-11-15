The Global Probiotics Market is expected to grow by $31.07 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Probiotics Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the probiotics market and it is poised to grow by $31.07 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period. Our report on the probiotics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of probiotics, product innovations, and increasing investments in R&D.

The probiotics market analysis includes the product, end-user, and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.

The probiotics market is segmented as below:

By Product

Probiotic functional food and beverage

Dietary supplements

Animal feed

By End-user

Human probiotics

Animal probiotics

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Independent retailers

Discounters

Convenience stores

Online stores

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

APAC

North America

Middle East and Africa

and South America

This study identifies the introduction of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the probiotics market growth during the next few years. Also, aging population and increasing application of probiotics in other sectors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the probiotics market covers the following areas:

Probiotics market sizing

Probiotics market forecast

Probiotics market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading probiotics market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BioGaia AB, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Daflorn Probiotics UK, Danone SA, Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Farmhouse Culture Inc, Kerry Group Plc, Lallemand Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Probulin Probiotics LLC, SANZYME BIOLOGICS PVT. LTD., Symrise AG, Thats it Nutrition LLC, The Bountiful Co., Uncle Matts Organic, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Also, the probiotics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

