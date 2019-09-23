The global processed red meat market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Processed Red Meat Market: About this market



This processed red meat market analysis considers sales from processed lamb, processed beef, and processed pork products. Our analysis also considers the sales of processed red meat in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the processed pork segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in the number of product launches will play a significant role in the processed pork segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global processed red meat market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for convenience foods, easy accessibility of red meat through distribution channels, and product launches. However, health hazards diminishing demand, stringent regulations, and high cost of production may hamper the growth of the processed red meat industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816322/?utm_source=PRN

Global Processed Red Meat Market: Overview



Increasing demand for convenience food



Vendors operating in the global processed red meat market in developed and developing regions are focusing on increasing the availability of convenience food products such as processed red meat to consumers. Changing lifestyles coupled with rise in disposable income across the world have increased the demand for convenience foods. This is encouraging market vendors to expand their product portfolios by launching convenience food products such as nuggets, fresh sausages, hot dogs, platters, sandwiches, and salami. This is encouraging market vendors to expand their product portfolios by launching convenience food products such as nuggets, fresh sausages, hot dogs, platters, sandwiches, and salami. This is done by entering into joint ventures and partnerships with local red meat distributors, technology providers, and manufacturers. The increasing availability of convenience food will lead to the expansion of the global processed red meat market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.



Increasing M&A activities



Various vendors are trying to enter new regional markets by emphasizing on entering new acquisition deals with technology solution providers and distributors. These inorganic strategies will help vendors gain access to new markets, increase market share, expand product portfolio, and improve the efficiency of existing supply chains. In addition, vendors are striving to improve their operational efficiency. The rising need for improving operational efficiency is expected to increase the number of such M&A activities during the forecast period.? This development will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global processed red meat market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading processed red meat manufacturers, that include BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Foyle Food Group, Hormel Foods Corp., Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc., JBS SA, NH Foods Ltd., NH Foods Ltd., and Wanzhou International Co. Ltd.



Also, the processed red meat market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816322/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

