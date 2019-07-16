NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Processed Vegetable Market: About this market



Processed vegetables are fresh vegetables converted into the ready-to-eat format. This processed vegetable market analysis considers sales from canned vegetables, frozen vegetables, and fresh-cut vegetables. Our analysis also considers the sales of processed vegetable in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the canned vegetable segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for processed vegetable will play a significant role in the canned vegetable segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global processed vegetable market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for processed vegetable, strong distribution network between processed vegetable manufacturers and retailers, and health benefits associated with intake of minimally processed vegetable. However, the threat from unorganized players and intense competition among vendors, consumer misconception between minimally and heavily processed vegetable, and stringent food safety regulations associated with processed vegetable industry may hamper the growth of the processed vegetable industry over the forecast period.



Global Processed Vegetable Market: Overview



Increasing demand for processed vegetable



Vegetables are processed within a few hours of harvest, which helps to lock their nutrients for a longer period, while, fresh vegetables lose nutrients during shipping and shelving. These factors are driving the demand for processed vegetables across the world. Other factors such as convenient form (ready-to-eat) and health benefits associated with the consumption of processed vegetables are also fueling their demand. This demand for processed vegetable will lead to the expansion of the global processed vegetable market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.



Increasing online presence of processed vegetable vendors



The increasing smartphone users and growing internet penetration have given accessibility to vendors for promoting processed vegetable online. Vendors are focusing on selling processed vegetable on e-commerce platforms as it helps them reduce overhead cost by minimizing the necessity of retail space and labor. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global processed vegetable market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading processed vegetable companies, that include Amazon.com Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Dole Food Co. Inc., and Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd.



Also, the processed vegetable market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



