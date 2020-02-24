The Global Product-Based Sales Training Market is expected to grow by USD 4.21 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Product-based Sales Training Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global product-based sales training market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.21 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. Our reports on global product-based sales training market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing emphasis on microlearning.In addition, use of analytics in product-based sales training is anticipated to boost the growth of the global product-based sales training market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global product-based sales training market is segmented as below:



End-user:

Consumer Goods

Automotive

BFSI

Others



Learning Method:

Blended Training

Online Training

ILT



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global product-based sales training market growth

This study identifies use of analytics in product-based sales training as the prime reasons driving the global product-based sales training market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global product-based sales training market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global product-based sales training market, including some of the vendors such as Allen Communication Learning Services, ASLAN Training & Development LLC, Brainshark Inc., Corporate Visions Inc., DoubleDigit Sales Inc., GP Strategies Corp., Korn Ferry, RAIN Group, Sandler Systems Inc. and The Brooks Group

.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





