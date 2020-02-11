The Global Projector Screen Market is expected to grow by USD 30.54 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Projector Screen Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global projector screen market and it is poised to grow by USD 30.54 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Our reports on global projector screen market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828823/?utm_source=PRN



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing adoption of ambient light rejecting (alr) screens. In addition, growing adoption of projector screens in nontraditional sectors is anticipated to boost the growth of the global projector screen market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global projector screen market is segmented as below:



Type

Wall And Ceiling

Ceiling Recessed

Floor Rising

Portable

Fixed Frame

Other Type

Application

Professional

Personal

Price Range

Below $100

$100-$399

$400-$1,099

$1,100-$2,999

$3,000-$9,999

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global projector screen market growth

This study identifies growing adoption of projector screens in nontraditional sectors as the prime reasons driving the global projector screen market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global projector screen market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global projector screen market, including some of the vendors such as Barco NV, Custom Display Solutions Inc., Elite Screens Inc., Grandview Crystal Screen Co. Ltd., Harkness Screens International Ltd., Legrand SA, Screen Innovations, Seiko Epson Corp., Silver Ticket Products and Vutec Corp. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





