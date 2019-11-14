NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing shift to cloud-based technologies is driving the proposal management software



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826807/?utm_source=PRN



The global proposal management software market size is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 3.1 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period. Major factors expected to drive the growth of the proposal management software market include increasing shift to cloud-based technologies, proposal management becoming an effective tool to increase the winning rate of business deals, and integration of AI-enabled tools with proposal management software.



The proposal management software segment is expected to hold the major market share during the forecast period.

Proposal management tools are designed to help sales teams and companies increase their sales efficiency and automate the proposal & contract processes.With proposal management software tools such as document generation, sales content repository, and merging content, the proposal management software aims to automate the primary proposal management operations for improved sales results.



Numerous financial organizations, healthcare institutes, legal firms, manufacturing, and service sectors use proposal software to develop their sales proposals and streamline their RFP response generation.



On-premises deployment is expected to hold the major market size during the forecast period.

The on-premises deployment type refers to the installation of the proposal management software on the premises of an organization rather than at a remote facility.On-premises solutions are delivered with a one-time licensing fee, along with a service agreement.



Furthermore, the deployment of this solution requires huge infrastructure and a personal data center, which is affordable only for large organizations. Hence, SMEs often face the dilemma of choosing between the hosted and on-premises solutions.

In spite of advantages, such as control over the system and data, and dedicated staff for maintenance and support, the on-premises deployment type has various drawbacks, which include high deployment costs and proper infrastructure requirements that are not always possible for every organization. The growth of the on-premises deployment type is expected to be affected by the rapid development of cloud computing solutions.



North America is expected to hold the major market size during the forecast period.

The North American region consists of developed countries, such as the US and Canada.This region is open to the adoption of new and emerging technologies.



Moreover, its strong financial position enables allows it to invest heavily in the adoption of the latest and leading tools & technologies for ensuring effective business operations. Such advantages help organizations in this region to gain a competitive edge.

North America has the first-mover advantage in the adoption of new technologies, such as AI and ML.The factors expected to be driving the growth of the proposal management software market in North America are the stable economy, technological enhancements, and advanced infrastructure costs.



APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions and has a favorable market for proposal management software and service vendors. India, China, Australia, and Japan are major contributors to the proposal management software market growth in APAC.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. The break-up of profiles of primary participants is given below as:

• By company type: Tier 1 – 15%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 45%

• By designation: C-level – 40%, Director level – 35%, Managers – 15%, and Others – 10%

• By region: North America – 45%, Europe – 15%, APAC – 30%, RoW – 10%



The proposal management software ecosystem comprises major vendors, such as Icertis (US), Microsoft (US), Deltek (US), WeSuite (US), GetAccept (US), Nusii (Spain), iQuoteXpress (US), Sofon (Netherlands), Tilkee (France), Practice Ignition (Australia), Bidsketch (US), RFPIO (US), Proposify (Canada), PandaDoc (US), Bidrik (Sweden), Better Proposals (England), Aarav Software (India), Zbizlink (US), Nibaal (India), and Privia (US).



Research Coverage

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the proposal management software market, with their company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, and key market strategies. The research report segments the proposal management software market by component (software and services), deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report on the global proposal management software market will help leaders/new entrants in the market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the proposal management software market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and subsegments. The market numbers are split further across various industry verticals and regions.

2. The report helps the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders in better understanding the competitors and gaining more insights to position their businesses better. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including competitor ecosystem, and mergers and acquisitions. Besides, there are company profiles of 20 major vendors in this market. In this section, market internals have been provided that can put them ahead of the competitors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826807/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

