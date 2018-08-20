NEW YORK, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global protein binding assay market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7%.



The protein binding assay market is projected to reach USD 425.7 million in 2023 from USD 256.1 million in 2018, at CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing number of drug discovery activities, increasing pressure to reduce drug discovery and development costs, and the increase in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure are driving market growth. Issues concerning existing technologies and the development of in silico-based prediction models are expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.







Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to account for the largest share of the protein binding assay market in 2018.



By end user, the protein binding assay market is divided into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs, and other end users.In 2018, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the protein binding assay market.







Protein binding assays play a pivotal role in ADME procedures, owing to which they are widely used by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies to evaluate drug candidates based on their binding capacity with proteins.







The equilibrium dialysis segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018.



On the basis of technology, the protein binding assay market is segmented into equilibrium dialysis, ultrafiltration, ultracentrifugation, and other technologies.The equilibrium dialysis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the protein binding assay market.







The large share and high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the advantages associated with the use of equilibrium dialysis, which include physical simplicity, low costs, and high accuracy. The simpler workflow equilibrium dialysis also makes it the preferred choice for protein binding studies.







North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018.



By geography, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the protein binding assay market in 2018, followed by Europe. The well-established pharmaceutical industry, presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and high R&D investments in North America are the key drivers for this regional market.







Break-up profile of primaries:



• By Company Type- Tier 1-33%, Tier 2-40% and Tier 3-27%



• By Designation- C-level-21%, D-level-36% and Others-43%



• By Region- North America-43%, Europe-31%, Asia Pacific-18%, and RoW-8%







The key players operating in the protein binding assay market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher (US), and Merck (Germany).







Research Coverage:



The protein binding assay market in this report is segmented by technology and end user.The study tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as product launches, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions.







It also profiles key players and their core competencies in the protein binding assay market.







Reasons to buy this report:







The report provides insights on the following pointers:



• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the portfolios offered by the top players in the protein binding assay market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and product launches in the global protein binding assay market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes markets for protein binding assay products across regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments in the market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the key players in the global protein binding assay market







