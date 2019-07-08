NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are drugs whose main mechanism is to inhibit the secretion of acid by the stomach, thus helping in reducing the symptoms of various acid-related diseases. This proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market analysis considers sales from Over-the-counter (OTC) PPIs and prescription PPIs. Our analysis also considers the sales of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the OTC PPIs segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as easy accessibility and affordability of OTC drugs will play a significant role in the OTC PPIs segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market report looks at factors such as reformulation of drugs and growth in prescription rates. However, the increasing lawsuits against PPIs, launch of generic PPIs, and stringent regulatory guidelines may hamper the growth of the proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) industry over the forecast period.



Vendors are trying to maintain their positions in the market by delaying the entry of generic versions and obtaining patent extensions through reformulation of drugs. This ensures the bioavailability of drugs and boosts patient compliance. The reformulation of already marketed drugs by vendors will lead to the expansion of the global proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



With the prevalence of obesity in older adults and children and adolescents, the risks to develop chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and certain types of cancer is also increasing. This is driving the need for PPIs for the treatment of these diseases, which is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) manufacturers, that include AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



Also, the proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



