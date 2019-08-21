The Global Proton Therapy Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.91% During the Forecast Period, 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Proton Therapy Market Report: Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is forecasted to reach US$2.09 billion by 2023.



Proton therapy is considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy that uses high-energy proton beam to irradiate tumours. Owing to its benefits, proton therapy is used today to treat many cancers and is particularly appropriate in circumstances where other treatment options are inadequate.

The growth in the proton therapy market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing cancer prevalence, higher ageing population, rising healthcare expenditures and advantageous properties of proton therapy over photon therapy.

Some factors that hinder the growth of the market are stringent regulations, barriers to implementation and high installation cost of the therapy. To overcome the challenges, there exists few trends and developments in the market. The following are the trends- reducing per room cost of proton therapy, technological upgradations, rising public awareness and introduction of LIGHT.

The global market for proton therapy is dominated by the North American region. The proton therapy market in North America is growing due to the rising ageing population and the increasing number of cancer patients. As the awareness and adoption of proton therapy increases, the market also expands. To support this, the facilities and availability of centres for treatment have also increased.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global proton therapy market.

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe and the Asia Pacific ) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of the US.

, and the ) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of the US. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (IBA, Varian Medical Systems, Hitachi, Ltd., Sumitomo Corporation, Accuray Incorporated and Elekta) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Radiation Therapy

1.2 Proton Therapy

1.3 Proton Therapy Treatment Devices

1.4 Applications of Proton Therapy

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Radiation Therapy Market

2.1.1 Global Radiation Therapy Market Forecast by Value

2.1.2 Global Radiation Therapy Market by Region

2.1.3 Global Cancer Indication Mix

2.2 Global Proton Therapy Market

2.2.1 Global Proton Therapy Market Forecast by Value

2.2.2 Global Proton Therapy Market by Region

2.2.3 Global Proton Therapy Centers

2.2.4 Global Proton Therapy Centers Forecast

2.2.5 Global Proton Therapy Centers by Region

2.2.6 Global Proton Therapy Cancer Indication Mix

2.2.7 Global Proton Therapy Newly Treated Patients Volume

2.2.8 Global Proton Therapy Newly Treated Patients Volume Forecast

2.2.9 Global Proton Therapy Total Treated Patients Volume

2.2.10 Global Proton Therapy Total Treated Patients Volume Forecast

2.2.11 Global Proton Therapy Publications

2.2.12 Global Proton Therapy Ongoing Clinical Trials

2.2.13 Global Proton Therapy Operational Treatment Rooms

2.2.14 Global Proton Therapy Operational Treatment Rooms Forecast

2.2.15 Cancer Types Eligible for Proton Therapy Treatment

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Proton Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 North America Proton Therapy Total Treated Patients Volume

3.1.3 North America Proton Therapy Total Treated Patients Volume Forecast

3.1.4 The U.S. Proton Therapy Centers Availability

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia Pacific



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Incidence of Cancer Cases

4.1.2 Surge in Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.3 Escalating Aging Population

4.1.4 Rising Demand for Proton Therapy over Photon Therapy

4.1.5 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Declining per Room Cost of Proton Therapy

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.2.3 Adoption of LIGHT

4.2.4 Ongoing Research Efforts

4.2.5 Growing Public Awareness

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 High Cost of Therapy

4.3.2 Stringent Regulations

4.3.3 Barriers to Implementation

4.3.4 High Installation Cost

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison-Key Players

5.1.3 Global Proton Beam Therapy Treatment Rooms by Company

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Proton Therapy Installed Base by Company

5.2.2 The U.S. Proton Therapy Installed Base by Company

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Proton Therapy Installed Base by Company

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Proton Therapy Installed Base by Company

5.4.2 Japan Proton Therapy Installed Base by Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Ion Beam Applications SA

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Varian Medical Systems

6.3 Hitachi, Ltd.

6.4 Sumitomo Corporation

6.5 Accuray Incorporated

6.6 Elekta



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1cqtps

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

