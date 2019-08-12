The global public cloud services market at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Public Cloud Services Market: About this market

A public cloud is a cloud computing model where information technology (IT) resources are delivered as a service over the internet or through virtualization. This public cloud services market analysis considers sales from Saas, Iaas, Paas services. Our analysis also considers the sales of public cloud services in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the SaaS segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the cost-effectiveness and scalability of SaaS, rising use of messaging applications through smartphones and tablets, and wide scope of data recovery will play a significant role in the SaaS segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global public cloud services market report looks at factors such as increasing adoption of IoT, ML, and big data technologies, shift towards reduced capital expenditures on IT hardware, increasing number of data hyperscalers and colocation providers. However, security and compliance issues related to the public cloud, network connectivity issues, and latency, problems associated with vendor lock-in may hamper the growth of the public cloud services industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804150/?utm_source=PRN Global Public Cloud Services Market: Overview

Increasing adoption of loT, ML, and big data technologies

Enterprises are increasingly implementing new data analysis models using advanced technologies such as loT, AI, big data, and ML, on huge volumes of datasets. Manufacturers are introducing new server designs with high computation power. Vendors are introducing servers embedded with field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), and graphics processing unit (GPUs) for high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. Thus, adoption of loT, ML, and big data technologies will lead to the expansion of the global public cloud services market at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

Shift toward Server Virtualization

Server virtualization enables the optimal use of server capacity. Increased server virtualization adoption can reduce the number of physical servers being used. Various public cloud service providers are providing servers and storage capacity by creating virtual instances of a single physical server. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global public cloud services market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading public cloud services manufacturers, that include Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corp., and Microsoft Corp

Also, the public cloud services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804150/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

