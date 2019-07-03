NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities and forecast in pultrusion market to 2024 by application (window profiles, window profiles, rebar, ladder rails, cable trays, electric insulators, decking, grating, road markers, sound barriers, sporting goods ,tool handles ,utility poles, structural shapes, transportation, antennas and others), by property type (corrosion and non-corrosion), by end use industry (chemical, infrastructure, building and construction, consumer goods, cooling tower, transportation, wind energy)

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5790531/?utm_source=PRN The future of the pultrusion market looks good with opportunities in the transportation, infrastructure, consumer goods, and construction industries. The global pultrusion market is expected to reach an estimated $3.4 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2024. The major driver for this market is increasing demand for lightweight, corrosion resistant, and durable products for various end use industries.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the pultrusion industry, includes strategic collaboration of pultruded parts manufacturers with OEMs to serve unique needs and find new application areas.

pultrusion market by application

pultrusion market

pultrusion manufacturers The study includes the pultrusion market trends and forecasts for the global pultrusion market through 2024, segmented by application, end use industry, material, and region as follows

Pultrusion Market by Application (Million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

Window Profiles Rebar Ladder Rails Cable Trays Electric Insulators Decking Grating Road Markers Sound Barriers Sporting Goods Tool Handles Utility Poles Structural Shapes Transportation Wind Energy Antennas Others

Pultrusion Market by Attribute (Million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024): Corrosion Non-Corrosion

Pultrusion Market by End Use Industry (Million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

Electrical Chemical Infrastructure Building and Construction Consumer Goods Cooling Tower Transportation Wind Energy Other

Pultrusion Market by Fiber Type (Million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024): Glass Fiber Composites Carbon Fiber and other Composites

Pultrusion Market by Resin Type (Million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

Polyester Composites Epoxy Composites Vinlyester Composites Phenolic and other composites

Pultrusion Market by Region (Million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024): North America Europe Asia Pacific and Rest of World Some of the pultrusion companies profiled in this report include Strongwell, Exel Composites, Werner Ladder, Bedford, Creative Pultrusion, and polyone and others.

The analyst forecasts that the demand for utility poles is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by ongoing replacement of wooden poles and performance benefits of FRP poles over wood, steel, and other poles.

Within the global pultrusion market, consumer goods will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to the increasing demand for ladder rail, tool handle, and sporting goods.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest regions by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in construction, chemical, and consumer goods industries.

Some of the features of "Pultrusion Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include: Market size estimates: Global pultrusion market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global pultrusion market size by various applications such as application, end use industry, and material in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global pultrusion market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of pultrusion in the global pultrusion market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of pultrusion in the global pultrusion market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth in the global pultrusion market by application (window profiles, window profiles, rebar, ladder rails, cable trays, electric insulators, decking, grating, road markers, sound barriers, sporting goods ,tool handles ,utility poles, structural shapes, transportation, antennas and others), by property type (corrosion and non-corrosion), by end use industry (chemical, infrastructure, building and construction, consumer goods, cooling tower, transportation, wind energy, and others), by fiber type (glass fiber composites and carbon fiber and other composites), by resin type (polyester resin, vinyl ester, epoxy, phenolic, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW) and why?

Q.2 Which application segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the pultrusion market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this pultrusion market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this pultrusion market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the pultrusion market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the pultrusion market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this pultrusion market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5790531/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

