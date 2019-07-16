NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Pump Jack Market: About this market



Pump jack is a mechanical device that is used to extract petroleum from an oil well. This pump jack market analysis considers sales from both onshore and offshore segment. Our analysis also considers the sales of pump jack in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the onshore segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investments will play a significant role in the onshore segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global pump jack market report looks at factors such as benefits of pump jacks, rising global energy demand, and increasing upstream investment. However, growing adoption of alternative lift techniques, adoption of alternative energy sources, and fluctuations in price of oil and gas may hamper the growth of the pump jack industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796228/?utm_source=PRN



Global Pump Jack Market: Overview



Benefits of pump jacks



Pump jacks extends the life of oil wells by recovering the significant quantity of hydrocarbons. The installation of pump jacks reduces the labor cost as they can be remotely monitored. The operational benefits of pump jacks have increased the demand for them across the globe. Such benefits of pump jacks will lead to the expansion of the global pump jack market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Innovations in pump jack units



Mechanical wear is a major challenge faced by pump jacks which leads to inefficient lifting operations and high workover costs. Companies have developed curved beam pumping unit and brake assist feature which will enhance the efficiency and safety of pump jacks. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global pump jack market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pump jack manufacturers, that include Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC, Pentag Gears & Oilfield Equipment Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Shandong Shenyu Mechanical Manufacture Co. Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc.



Also, the pump jack market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796228/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

