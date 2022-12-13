The Global Quality Management Software Market is expected to grow by $5897.6 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Quality Management Software Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the quality management software market and it is poised to grow by $5897.6 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our report on the quality management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06207997/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in the adoption of cloud-based quality management software offerings, rapid advances in technologies driving demand for scalable telecom management solutions, and rising spend on IT technologies.



The quality management software market is segmented as below:

By Application

â€¢ IT and Telecom

â€¢ Transportation and logistics

â€¢ Consumer goods and retail

â€¢ Healthcare

â€¢ Banking



By Deployment

â€¢ On-premise

â€¢ Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Middle East and Africa

â€¢ South America



This study identifies the growing adoption of SaaS-based quality management software solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the quality management software market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of big data analytics and IoT and the implementation of blockchain technology in quality management software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the quality management software market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Quality management software market sizing

â€¢ Quality management software market forecast

â€¢ Quality management software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading quality management software market vendors that include Aras Corp., Cority Software Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Intelex Technologies ULC, IQVIA Holdings Inc., MasterControl Inc., MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Parasoft Corp., PSC Software, QT9 Software Inc., Siemens AG, UniPoint Software Inc., Autodesk Inc., SAP SE, and Wolters Kluwer NV. Also, the quality management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06207997/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker