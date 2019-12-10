NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

This radiation dose management solution market analysis considers sales from both services and products. Our study also finds the sales of radiation dose management solution in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the services segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as support and maintenance services along with consulting services, implementation and integration services will play a significant role in the services segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global radiation dose management solution market report looks at factors such as increasing adoption of medical imaging equipment and laws and regulations supporting use of healthcare technology solutions. However, high cost of healthcare technology solutions, limitations of healthcare technology solutions, and shortage of skilled workforce may hamper the growth of the radiation dose management solution industry over the forecast period.



Global Radiation Dose Management Solution Market: Overview

Increasing adoption of medical imaging equipment

Growing applications of diagnostic imaging modalities and rising prevalence of various diseases are driving the need to conduct medical imaging examinations. The increasing focus on prevention and early diagnosis of diseases along with the availability of reimbursement in countries such as the UK and the US will further drive the demand for medical imaging equipment such as picture archiving and communication systems and radiology information systems. This in turn, will drive the adoption of radiation dose management solution, which captures, tracks, and reports the radiation dose directly from these imaging devices. Thus, the increasing adoption of medical imaging equipment will lead to the expansion of the global radiation dose management solution market at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for cloud-based systems

Several vendors are increasingly focusing on developing cloud-based radiation dose management software owing to their various advantages. Cloud-based radiation dose management software enables an increase in productivity as it allows access, sharing, exchange, and viewing of data from anywhere and anytime. It also facilitates cost savings as cloud storage eliminates the need to purchase and install additional local network storage devices. Moreover, cloud-based radiation dose management software makes it easier for end-users to expand their collaborative network. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global radiation dose management solution market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of a few leading radiation dose management solution manufacturers, that include Bayer AG, Bracco Spa, Canon Inc., Fortive Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Guerbet, Koninklijke Philips NV, PACSHealth LLC, and Sectra AB.

Also, the radiation dose management solution market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



