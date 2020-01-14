The global radiology information systems market at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Radiology Information Systems Market: About this market

This radiology information systems market analysis considers sales from integrated RIS and standalone RIS products. Our study also finds the sales of radiology information systems in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the integrated RIS segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as advanced technologies, such as PACS, EHR, and HIS. will play a significant role in the integrated RIS segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global radiology information systems market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors, demand for workflow management technology, and laws and regulations supporting the use of healthcare technology solutions. However, the high cost of healthcare technology solutions, limitations of healthcare technology solutions, and slowing demand for standalone RIS may hamper the growth of the radiology information systems industry over the forecast period.



Global Radiology Information Systems Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors

The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, orthopedic diseases, neurological diseases, and CVD is increasing. The risk factors associated with these chronic conditions including smoking, hypertension, obesity, and diabetes have also increased considerably in recent years. Medical imaging tests such as MRI and CT are vital in the diagnosis and management of chronic diseases. This is increasing the demand for workflow management technologies such as radiology information systems (RIS) to create, store, manage, manipulate, and distribute radiological data and images of patients. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors will lead to the expansion of the global radiology information systems market at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for cloud-based systems

The integration of cloud technology in RIS offers numerous advantages to end-users, such as providing a secure platform to store the sensitive data of patients, increased productivity as it allows access, sharing, exchange, and viewing of data from anywhere anytime, and increased cost savings as cloud storage eliminates the need to purchase and install additional local network storage devices. Moreover, the increasing integration of cloud services in RIS reduces the dependency on IT administrators as most technical tasks are taken care of by the cloud service provider and the RIS vendor. Cloud computing provides pay-for-use pricing systems to end-users. It helps clients avoid paying for unused memory. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global radiology information systems market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading radiology information systems manufacturers, that include Agfa-Gevaert NV, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., Epic Systems Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Siemens Healthineers AG.

Also, the radiology information systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



