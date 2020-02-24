The Global Rail Logistics Market is expected to grow by USD 39.55 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Rail Logistics Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global rail logistics market and it is poised to grow by USD 39.55 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on global rail logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594188/?utm_source=PRN



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for rail logistics due to rising trade.In addition, integration of internet of things in rail logistics is anticipated to boost the growth of the global rail logistics market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global rail logistics market is segmented as below:



Type:

Intermodals

Tank Wagons

Freight Cars



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global rail logistics market growth

This study identifies integration of internet of things in rail logistics as the prime reasons driving the global rail logistics market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global rail logistics market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global rail logistics market, including some of the vendors such as Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, Fedex Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Rail Cargo Group, Russian Railways, Union Pacific Corp. and United Parcel Service Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594188/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

