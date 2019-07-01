NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Rapeseed Oil Market: About this market



Our rapeseed oil market analysis considers the sale of rapeseed oil through offline and online distribution channels. Our analysis also considers the sale of rapeseed oil in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as urbanization will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global rapeseed oil market looks at factors such as health benefits associated with rapeseed oil, increasing emphasis on environmentally friendly and sustainable product packaging, and growing production, consumption, import, and export of rapeseed and rapeseed oil worldwide. However, increasing demand and popularity of substitute products, threats posed by adverse climatic conditions and diseases to rapeseed cultivation, and adulteration and contamination of rapeseed oil may hamper the growth of the rapeseed oil industry over the forecast period.







Global Rapeseed Oil Market: Overview



Health benefits associated with rapeseed oil



Rapeseed oil contains good amounts of omega-3 fatty acids and is good for the brain's health. Rapeseed oils are a rich source of vitamin-E and phytosterols. The growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits associated with rapeseed oil has increased its consumption across the world. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global rapeseed oil market size at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Highly diversified end-user application areas of rapeseed oil



The diverse application of rapeseed oil across many industries, such as biodiesel and food processing, have positively impacted the rapeseed oil market. For instance, rapeseed oil is used in the food processing industry to prepare baked goods, ready-to-eat meals, vegetable and meat recipes, and others.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global rapeseed oil market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several rapeseed oil manufacturers, that include Associated British Foods Plc, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., COFCO International, and Marico Ltd.



Also, the rapeseed oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



