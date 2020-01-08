The global ready mix concrete batching plant market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

This ready mix concrete batching plant market analysis considers sales from dry batch concrete plant and wet batch concrete plant types. Our study also finds the sales of ready mix concrete batching plants in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the dry batch concrete plant segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as enhanced productivity and consumption of low power during operations will play a significant role in the dry batch concrete plant segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global ready mix concrete batching plant market report looks at factors such as the increase in demand for ready mix mobile concrete batching plants, growth in the number of construction activities, and preference for ready mix concrete over traditional concrete. However, an increase in pollution due to the existence of ready mix concrete batching plants, prevalence of used and refurbished ready mix concrete batching plants, and the substantial number of substitutes for ready mix concrete may hamper the growth of the ready mix concrete batching plant industry over the forecast period.



A ready mix mobile concrete batching plant is a portable and cost-effective piece of equipment that is used to produce batches of ready mix concrete at any location. These plants exhibit a stable and steady operation even under harsh conditions due to the presence of a manual-machine interface. They are equipped with a twin-shaft mandatory mixer, which not only has the capacity to mix concrete uniformly but also has a far-reaching mixing direction, high mixing quality, and high ceaseless operation capacity. They can be easily transported to any construction site and assembled on site. They offer great mechanization and ensure a suitable production limit. Such benefits offered by ready mix mobile concrete batching plants will lead to the expansion of the global ready mix concrete batching plant market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Advanced technologies can be used by ready mix concrete manufacturers as such technologies enable them to offer high-quality concrete, and facilitate precise quality control, which will help them differentiate themselves from their competitors. The quality of the ready mix concrete is one of the primary concerns for manufacturers while it is transported from the plant to the job site. Thus, ready mix concrete manufacturers are opting for technologies such as the Internet of Things (loT), cloud-connected systems, and automation. The adoption of such advanced technologies helps them in minimizing the cost incurred, avoiding overdesign with excess cement tightening truck cycle times, reducing rejected loads, and maximizing the volume of consistent and high-quality concrete. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global ready mix concrete batching plant market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ready mix concrete batching plant manufacturers, that include Ammann Group, Astec Industries Inc., ELKON, Haomei Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd., MEKA, ODISA CONCRETE EQUIPMENT, Oshkosh Corp., SCHWING GmbH, Stephens MFG. Co., and Vince Hagan Co.

