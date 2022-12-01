The Global Recliner Sofas Market is expected to grow by $8345.25 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Recliner Sofas Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the recliner sofas market and is poised to grow by $8345.25 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period. Our report on the recliner sofas market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by evolving product ergonomics in terms of style, utility, and features, growth in the e-commerce industry, and rising demand for power recliner sofas.



The recliner sofas market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

â€¢ Offline

â€¢ Online



By End-user

â€¢ Residential

â€¢ Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of ar for enabling recliner sofa sales as one of the prime reasons driving the recliner sofas market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for multi-purpose furniture from millennials and generation X (genX) and social media presence will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the recliner sofas market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Recliner sofas market sizing

â€¢ Recliner sofas market forecast

â€¢ Recliner sofas market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading recliner sofas market vendors that include American Leather Operations, Ashcomm LLC, CHATEAU DAX SPA, COA Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Ekornes Ltd., Franklin Corp., Haverty Furniture Co. Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Jackson Furniture Industries, Klaussner Home Furnishings, Lane Home Furnishings, LaZBoy Inc., Little Nap Designs Pvt. Ltd., Natuzzi SpA, Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd., PREMIEREHTS LLC, Raymour and Flanigan, Recliners India Pvt. Ltd., and Southern Motion Inc. Also, the recliner sofas market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



