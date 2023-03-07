The Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market is forecast to grow by $699.56 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the redispersible polymer powder market and is forecast to grow by $699.56 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period. Our report on the redispersible polymer powder market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid increase in road and bridge construction, increased R&D to improve product lines, and rising adoption of green building materials.

The redispersible polymer powder market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Residential

Non-residential

By Application

Tilling and flooring

Mortars and cements

Plastering

Insulation systems

By Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing residential and commercial construction activities as one of the prime reasons driving the redispersible polymer powder market growth during the next few years. Also, growing urbanization and demand from marine industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the redispersible polymer powder market covers the following areas:

Redispersible polymer powder market sizing

Redispersible polymer powder market forecast

Redispersible polymer powder market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading redispersible polymer powder market vendors that include Amit Group, APL, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Celanese Corp., CH Polymers Oy, Chang Chun Group, D and L Industries Inc., Dow Inc., LABDHI CHEMICALS, Mayfair Biotech Pvt. Ltd., MSA Cellulose Products, Nordmann Rassmann GmbH, Sakshi Chem Sciences, Shandong Hearst Building Material Co. Ltd., Sidley Chemical Co. Ltd., Stahl Holdings B.V., Synthomer Plc, Visen Industries Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the redispersible polymer powder market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

