Global Residential Digital Faucets Market: About this market



Residential digital faucets are either battery operated or electronically operated faucets. This residential digital faucets market analysis considers sales from distribution channels including offline and online. Our analysis also considers the sales of residential digital faucets in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growth of the retail sector around the world will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global residential digital faucets market report looks at factors such as the increasing consumer expenditure on bathroom and kitchen remodeling, flourishing residential construction industry, and technological advancements in residential digital faucets. However, high cost of residential digital faucets, threat from unorganized market, and stringent regulations to manufacture residential digital faucets may hamper the growth of the residential digital faucets industry over the forecast period.



Global Residential Digital Faucets Market: Overview



Technological advancements in residential digital faucets



Vendors are introducing residential faucets with auto-flush, digital control and interface, multi-stage battery status display, and remote-control. These residential digital faucets not only prevent water wastage but also offers high performance efficiency. Such benefits allow consumers to achieve energy savings and hygiene. The technological advancements will lead to the expansion of the global residential digital faucets market at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.



Growing popularity of smart bathrooms



There is an increase in the preference for smart home devices and smart bathrooms. This is boosting the demand for residential digital faucets that can be connected virtually through the wireless network. The introduction of such innovative products by market vendors is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global residential digital faucets market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential digital faucets manufacturers, that include CERA Sanitaryware Ltd., LIXIL Group Corp., Masco Corp., Oras Ltd., and TOTO Ltd.



Also, the residential digital faucets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



