The Global Residential Faucets Market is expected to grow by $ 5.84 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period

Global Residential Faucets Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the residential faucets market and it is poised to grow by $ 5.84 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Our report on the residential faucets market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product premiumization through product innovation and wide product assortment, a growing home improvement market, and rising demand from APAC.

The residential faucets market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The residential faucets market is segmented as below:

By Application

â€¢ Bathroom faucets

â€¢ Kitchen faucets



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ The Middle East and Africa

â€¢ South America



This study identifies the rising demand from emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the residential faucets market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of smart faucets and an increase in M&A activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the residential faucets market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Residential faucets market sizing

â€¢ Residential faucets market forecast

â€¢ Residential faucets market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential faucets market vendors that include CERA Sanitaryware Ltd, Delta Faucet Co, Fortune Brands Home and Security Inc, Kingston Brass Inc, Kohler Co., Kraus USA Inc, LIXIL Corp, LIXIL Water Technology Americas, Lowes Companies Inc, Masco Corp., Moen Inc., Oras Ltd, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The Jaquar Group, Toto Ltd, Ultra Faucets, VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC, and Zurn Water Solutions Corp. Also, the residential faucets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



