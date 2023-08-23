The Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market Predicted to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Aug, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Disease Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Respiratory Disease Testing, previously estimated at US$3.1 billion in 2022, is projected to undergo substantial expansion, reaching a revised size of US$4.2 billion by 2030.

This growth is anticipated to occur at a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. The Imaging segment is expected to play a significant role in this growth, projected to achieve a CAGR of 4.5% and reach a market value of US$1.4 billion by the end of the analysis period.

Furthermore, the Lung Volume segment, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, is expected to experience a revised CAGR of 3.8% over the next eight years.

Regional Analysis

In the global context, the United States holds a prominent position in the Respiratory Disease Testing market, estimated at US$842.9 million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to exhibit robust growth, projecting a market size of US$873.8 million by the year 2030, driven by a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, both expected to grow at 2.3% and 3.3% respectively during the period from 2022 to 2030. Additionally, Germany, a key player within Europe, is projected to achieve a CAGR of approximately 2.8%.

Market Scope

The analysis offers a comprehensive evaluation of the global healthcare diagnostics market, with a focus on hospitals, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and various testing methods related to respiratory diseases.

Encompassing the years from 2014 to 2030, the report includes insights into annual sales figures in US$ million, percentage CAGR, and market share for different geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Overview

The report provides an encompassing overview of the Respiratory Disease Testing market, delving into market trajectories, the influence of global events such as Covid-19, key competitor market shares, and a competitive presence assessment across multiple geographies.

Conclusion

With a projected CAGR of 3.9% and reaching a market value of US$4.2 billion by 2030, the global Respiratory Disease Testing market exhibits notable growth prospects.

As healthcare diagnostics continue to evolve, advanced testing methods for respiratory diseases play a crucial role in facilitating early detection and effective management. As the medical landscape evolves, innovation in respiratory disease testing is anticipated to contribute to improved patient care and outcomes.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Affymetrix, Inc.
  • Alere, Inc.
  • CareFusion Corporation
  • Carestream Health, Inc.
  • Cepheid, Inc.
  • Cosmed Srl
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • GE Healthcare
  • Medtronic PLC
  • MGC Diagnostics Corporation
  • ndd Medizintechnik AG
  • Nihon Kohden Corporation
  • PerkinElmer, Inc.
  • Philips Healthcare
  • SDI Diagnostics
  • Seegene, Inc.
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Smiths Medical

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

158

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$3.1 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$4.2 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.9 %

Regions Covered

Global


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6a1752

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States IT Staffing Market Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: Leading Firms Focusing on Innovative Strategies to Attract Millennials

Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market Worth $7.8 Billion by 2027: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Danaher, BD, Lonza Group, and Sartorius Dominate

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.