The Global Retail logistics Market is forecast to grow by $192.18 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.13% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Retail Logistics Market 2023-2027

Source: ReportLinker

The analyst has been monitoring the retail logistics market and is forecast to grow by $192.18 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.13% during the forecast period. Our report on the retail logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878561/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in international retailing, increasing online sales owing to rise in internet penetration, and increasing multimodal transportation.

The retail logistics market is segmented as below:

By Mode Of Transportation

Roadways

Railways

Waterways

Airways

By Type

Conventional retail logistics

E-commerce retail logistics

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the use of sustainable logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the retail logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, blockchain applications in retail logistics and digital transformation in retail logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the retail logistics market covers the following areas:

Retail logistics market sizing

Retail logistics market forecast

Retail logistics market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading retail logistics market vendors that include Burris Logistics Co., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hub Group Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kenco, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Penske Corp., Ryder System Inc, Schneider and Cie. AG, Total Quality Logistics LLC, Uber Technologies Inc, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the retail logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878561/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker