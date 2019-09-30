NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global RFID Blood Refrigerator and Freezer Market: About this market



This RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market analysis considers sales from hospital and diagnostic centers, blood banks, and other application. Our analysis also considers the sales of RFID blood refrigerator and freezer in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the hospital and diagnostic centers segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growth in hospital admissions for surgeries and diagnostics will play a significant role in the hospital and diagnostic centers segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market report looks at factors such as high demand for blood and blood components, rising demand for blood banks, and increasing number of organ transplant procedures. However, the high maintenance cost and limited reimbursement, compliance with medical guidelines and declining number of blood donors, and ethical challenges in stem cell research may hamper the growth of the RFID blood refrigerator and freezer industry over the forecast period.



Global RFID Blood Refrigerator and Freezer Market: Overview



Rising demand for blood banks



There is a huge demand for blood banks which are a reliable source for collection and storage of blood. Blood banks are high in demand because these modern healthcare systems rely on blood banks to obtain blood components such as red blood cells and plasma for transfusion purposes. These blood components are stored and tracked through RFID blood refrigerator and freezers. This will lead to the expansion of the global RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market at a CAGR of almost 20% during the forecast period.



Increase in life science research



Factors such as the growing life expectancy, population growth, aging population, and chronic diseases are driving the importance of research in life science. Expert scientists are collaborating to determine the functions of different cells. This drives the demand for RFID blood refrigerators and freezers in life science research because RBCs, platelets, plasma, and blood samples are used to conduct experiments. The growth in the life sciences sector and demand for RFID blood refrigerators and freezers are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading RFID blood refrigerator and freezer manufacturers, that include Angelantoni Industrie Srl, Arctest Oy, Biolog-id SAS, Champion Healthcare Technologies, ENLAKE Enterprises Pty Ltd., SATO HOLDINGS Corp., Spacecode SA, Terso Solutions Inc., and Thalheimer Kühlung GmbH & Co. KG.



Also, the RFID blood refrigerator and freezer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



