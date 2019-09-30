NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Rose Extract Market: About this market



This rose extract market analysis considers sales from rose oil, rosehip fruit extract, and rose water product segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of rose extract in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the rose oil segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing awareness about these medicinal and cosmetic benefits of rose oil will play a significant role in the rose oil segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global rose extract market report looks at factors such as the growing application in the food and beverage industry, medicinal properties of rose extracts, and growing awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics. However, the high price of products, availability of counterfeit products, and availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the rose extract industry over the forecast period.



Global Rose Extract Market: Overview



Medicinal properties of rose extracts



Rose extract is effective in treating various health problems such as colic pain, diarrhea, and intestinal ulcer disorder as rose plants have aphrodisiac and anti-inflammatory properties. The extract is also used to treat osteoarthritis and as an eye drop because of its antiseptic effect. This is encouraging many companies to use rose extracts in their natural health supplement products. The widening medicinal application of rose extracts will lead to the expansion of the global rose extract market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.



Rising use of rose extracts for wine fortification



White rose petals are rich in phenolic compounds and have anti-microorganism, anti-allergy, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties. Therefore, fresh petals of?Rosa Hybrida Colarado?are used for wine fortification because of its enhanced health and nutritional benefits. The presence of rose petals in wine improves its antioxidant activity and polyphenol content. The increasing use of wine fortified with fresh rose petals is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global rose extract market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rose extract manufacturers, that include Alba Grups Ltd., Alteya Organics LLC, Apex Flavors Inc., Aromaaz International, Ecomaat Ltd., First Natural Brands Ltd., Fleurchem Inc., India Essential Oils, Thracian Oils Ltd., and Young Living Essential Oils.



Also, the rose extract market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



