Global Rose Oils Market: About this market

This rose oils market analysis considers sales from conventional rose oil and organic rose oil products. Our analysis also considers the sales of rose oils in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the conventional rose oil segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as a rise in the application of rose oil in food and beverages and cosmetics industry will play a significant role in the conventional rose oil segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global rose oils market report looks at factors such as launch of new products based on rose oil, increasing application of rose oil across industries, and product line extension by blending rose oil with other essential oil. However, rising threats from other essential oils, side effects of using rose oil, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the rose oils industry over the forecast period.



Global Rose Oils Market: Overview

Increasing application of rose oil across industries

The rise in the application of rose oil in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries is a key factor driving the growth of the global rose oils market. Rose oil is widely used to add flavor to jellies, ice creams, and pastries. It is also used in cosmetics as it keeps the skin healthy and beautiful. Rose oil is rich in Vitamin C which boosts the skin metabolism and aids in the maintenance of skin collagen. Also, rose oil is used in mouthwashes, toothpaste, and insect repellants. Thus, the wide application of rose oils will lead to the expansion of the global rose oils market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Rising demand for rose oil in aromatherapy

The popularity of aromatherapy is growing across the world because of its several health benefits, including pain management, sleep quality, and digestion improvement, reducing stress and anxiety, soothing sore joints, and treating headaches and migraines. The demand for rose oil in aromatherapy is because of its fragrance and therapeutic healing benefits. It also helps in boosting immunity, fighting bacteria and viruses, speeding up healing process, and alleviating the side effects of chemotherapy. This leads the vendors to focus on offering therapeutic grade rose oils. This rising demand for rose oil in aromatherapy is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global rose oils market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rose oils manufacturers, that include Alteya Organics LLC, d?TERRA International LLC, Edens Garden, Frontier Co-op Inc., Givaudan International SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, NOW Health Group Inc., Robertet SA, Young Living Essential Oils.

Also, the rose oils market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



