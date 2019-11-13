NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Rum Market: About this market

This rum market analysis considers sales from both the off-trade and on-trade distribution channels. Our report also provides a detailed analysis of the market in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the gold and dark rum product segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for uniquely flavored rum cocktails and the increasing launch of new products will play a significant role in the gold and dark rum segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global rum market report looks at factors such as the growing demand for premium varieties of rum, growing online sales of rum, and increasing number of flavored rum launches. However, growing health concerns among consumers, increasing number of campaigns against alcohol consumption, and stringent regulations and heavy taxation may hamper the growth of the rum industry over the forecast period.



Global Rum Market: Overview

Growing demand for premium varieties of rum

A rise in the per capita income of individuals in both the developed and developing economies has resulted in the increasing demand for premium varieties of rum among consumers. Premium varieties of rum are known for their authenticity, taste, and brand. To cater to this growing demand for rum of superior quality and taste, several market vendors are offering premium varieties of rum. This demand for premium varieties of rum will lead to the expansion of the global rum market at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

Rising demand for rum cocktails

Rum is widely being used as an ingredient to prepare ready-to-drink cocktails as it requires minimal preparation time. This is leading vendors to expand their product portfolio, which includes different variants of rum cocktails to capitalize on the rising popularity of innovative rum cocktails. They are also adopting various strategies to increase the awareness about the versatile range of available rum cocktails. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global rum market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rum manufacturers, that include Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Global Brands Ltd., Davide Campari-Milano Spa, Demerara Distillers Ltd., Diageo Plc, LT Group Inc., Nova Scotia Spirit Co., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., and William Grant & Sons Ltd.

Also, the rum market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



